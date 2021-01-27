Hall County Fire replaces half its fleet with these nine new rigs

Armstrong said the trucks’ arrival was exciting, as it will allow the department to keep trucks in service for longer with fewer expected maintenance issues.



“The more we can keep the trucks on the road, the better service we provide,” Armstrong said. “It’s a milestone for Hall County for sure.”

Funding for the vehicles came through SPLOST, the special-purpose local-option sales tax.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the aerial truck, worth $1.1 million, came from funds in SPLOST VII while the fire engines were purchased with SPLOST VIII funds. Each engine is worth $740,300.

Armstrong said he felt the county’s board of commissioners “did a really good job of recognizing that we had an issue and really came up with a visionary method to fix it.”