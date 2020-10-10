Hall County bus carrying no students ends up in ditch off I-985

Authorities say no one was injured after a school bus left Interstate 985 on Friday, Oct. 9, and ended up in a ditch. No students were on the bus at the time.

Georgia State Patrol said the bus was traveling northbound in the right lane near mile marker 21 around 9:30 a.m. when it ran off the roadway. After striking an embankment, the bus traveled down a valley and “came to a final rest at the bottom of the ditch,” according to the Georgia State Patrol report.

Mile marker 21 is near the Queen City Parkway exit.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the driver had a “medical situation” that caused him to run off the road.

“He was checked out by medical personnel and was cleared,” Lewis said.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was not injured, according to the report.

The bus was disabled in the wreck, according to the report.