Hall authorities looking for runaway 15-year-old girl

Authorities are asking for help to find a runaway 15-year-old Hall County girl last seen Sunday, March 7 in North Hall.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Olivia Lee Landero was last seen at a home off of Patterson Lane.
“Olivia made contact with friends via text message as late as Tuesday, March 9, but hasn’t been heard from since,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Olivia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 770-297-2641.