Hall 911 operators to screen callers with virus questions; Fire Services’ buildings secured

Hall County 911 calltakers will ask screening questions pertaining to the novel coronavirus for medical calls, and Hall County Fire Services’ facilities have been secured “with no entry allowed to anyone … prior to answering questions” about travel and potential symptoms, according to authorities.

911 calltakers have a list of screening questions which concern:

If the patient has traveled in the past 14 days

If that travel location is a known infected area

If the patient has had contact with anyone who has been to an infected area in the last 14 days

If the patient has any flu-like illness

If the patient is a health care worker

Body temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Fever

Chills

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent cough

Any other new respiratory problems

Questions relating to symptoms include:

This information is then relayed to Hall County’s first responders going to the scene.

Hall County Fire Services’ personnel will wear protective equipment “for incidents that are suspected to have those involved with COVID-19 based upon the patient history and symptoms,” Fire Services’ division chief Zach Brackett wrote in an email.

“Hall County Fire Services’ facilities have been secured with no entry allowed to anyone, including employees, prior to answering questions related to travel, fever and symptoms of a respiratory infection,” Brackett wrote in an email. “We are continuing to work closely with Hall County EMA in monitoring changes to this evolving situation and want to assure the public that we are taking every precaution possible to ensure our continued excellent service.”