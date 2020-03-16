BREAKING
Hall 911 operators to screen callers with virus questions; Fire Services’ buildings secured
A 911 supervisor from Gainesville, works the phones at the 911 operations center at the Hall County Emergency Services Headquarters.
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: March 16, 2020, 6:35 p.m.

Hall County 911 calltakers will ask screening questions pertaining to the novel coronavirus for medical calls, and Hall County Fire Services’ facilities have been secured “with no entry allowed to anyone … prior to answering questions” about travel and potential symptoms, according to authorities.

911 calltakers have a list of screening questions which concern:

  • If the patient has traveled in the past 14 days 

  • If that travel location is a known infected area 

  • If the patient has had contact with anyone who has been to an infected area in the last 14 days

  • If the patient has any flu-like illness

  • If the patient is a health care worker

Questions relating to symptoms include:

  • Body temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Fever

  • Chills

  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

  • Persistent cough

  • Any other new respiratory problems

This information is then relayed to Hall County’s first responders going to the scene.

Hall County Fire Services’ personnel will wear protective equipment “for incidents that are suspected to have those involved with COVID-19 based upon the patient history and symptoms,” Fire Services’ division chief Zach Brackett wrote in an email.

“Hall County Fire Services’ facilities have been secured with no entry allowed to anyone, including employees, prior to answering questions related to travel, fever and symptoms of a respiratory infection,” Brackett wrote in an email. “We are continuing to work closely with Hall County EMA in monitoring changes to this evolving situation and want to assure the public that we are taking every precaution possible to ensure our continued excellent service.”

