Groups rally to help families, others affected by nitrogen leak tragedy

Hispanic Alliance-GA executive director Vanesa Sarazua said the group on Sunday saw roughly a dozen families affected by the Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak and connected them with resources including medical and mental health services. Some of the families were also helped with food from the organization’s pantry.







“We’re working on trying to get bilingual mental health for our community,” Sarazua said. “That was one of the things that we were going to do this year anyway, but we’re trying to push it up so that we can help these families. We just feel that they’re traumatized by what’s occurred to them and their loved ones and their co-workers. The whole situation and how it’s affected each of them, it’s really sad.”





Immigrant and workers advocates including Poder Latinx, Georgia Familias Unidas, the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Sur Legal held a conference Monday “to demand justice and protections for the workers at this plant and across the state,” according to an email.





Paul Glaze of Georgia Familias Unidas said they have been holding clinics to inform people of their rights regarding workers’ compensation, medical rights and other protections for workers.





“We’re also just engaging with the community generally and letting people know that someone has their backs,” Glaze said.





Glaze said they are hoping to dispense grants to families in the coming days.





“Through our Gofundme, we’re hoping to give each of the affected families enough money to cover funeral expenses and then some,” he said.





Times reporter Robbie Sequeira contributed to this report.

