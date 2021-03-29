Group files ‘imminent danger’ complaint on behalf of Foundation Food Group workers





Six people were killed and 12 total people were hospitalized following the Jan. 28 liquid nitrogen leak.

Hall County Fire Services was also called out March 11 regarding a “potential leak” due to a refrigerant service call that day, authorities said.

Foundation Food Group said at the time that a professional refrigeration company performed a review March 11 and found “no actionable levels of ammonia … and the plant was cleared of any potential risk to the company’s employees.”

OSHA spokesman Eric Lucero said the regulatory agency has received the complaint and will handle it in accordance with OSHA policy, directing The Times to a webpage concerning complaint processing.

Georgia Familias Unidas said it was requesting OSHA use its statutory authority to enforce “fundamental and federally required safety and health procedures and protocols be carried out” and provide documentation of their completion.

These procedures include providing for more than one unlocked emergency exit door with access to all workers, installing and/or correcting alarm systems regarding the release of chemicals and making certain action plans and training available in a language comprehensible for the workers.

“We are not advocating for the facility to shut down to take these measures,” according to a statement from Georgia Familias Unidas. “We know that these workers depend on the income they receive for their hard work, often working up to 45 hours a week.”

A representative for Foundation Food Group did not provide a response to questions posed by The Times Monday, March 29, by press time.

According to the OSHA policy, the area director or designee “will evaluate all available information to determine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that a violation or hazard exists.”

If the area director determines that there are no “reasonable grounds” to support the existence of a hazard or violation, then there will not be an inspection or inquiry.

According to OSHA, the conditions for an imminent danger include a threat of death or serious physical harm that could occur within a short time.

“If an OSHA inspector believes that an imminent danger exists, the inspector must inform affected employees and the employer that he is recommending that OSHA take steps to stop the imminent danger,” according to OSHA. “OSHA has the right to ask a federal court to order the employer to eliminate the imminent danger.