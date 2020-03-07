Georgia law requires drug traffickers face these fines up to $1 million

After sentencing, a defendant is handcuffed in the courtroom by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

But before they are escorted back to the jail and eventually a Georgia prison to serve their time, defendants convicted of drug trafficking cases also are fined thousands of dollars.

Fines start at $50,000 for some drugs and reach as high as $1 million, with surcharges and additional fees on top.

Defendants make small monthly payments toward the balance, according to Brandi Paul, who works in the Hall County Clerk’s Office.

“They are not going to be anything that would make a dent in that fine balance,” Paul said.

Two recent cases serve as examples of what kind of fines are imposed.