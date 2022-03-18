Gateway to host annual fundraising event celebrating 40th anniversary

Now in its 40th year, Gateway Domestic Violence Center will hold its annual fundraiser next week ahead of the anticipated move into its new shelter.
Gateway to Hope, the fundraising event, was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year’s event will be in person March 25 at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.
“We’re celebrating all of the milestones of our 40-year history and looking forward to our move into the new shelter this year,” Gateway Executive Director Jessica Butler said.
Beginning in October 1982, Gateway has a crisis hotline and a shelter for women escaping domestic violence and their children.
Butler said they are set to move into their new shelter in June, which would increase their capacity from 18 beds to 35 beds.
Butler said tickets are available online and at the door.
Information on tickets and sponsorships for Gateway to Hope are available at gatewaydvcenter.org/hope.
Gateway to Hope
What: Annual fundraiser supporting Gateway Domestic Violence Center
When: 6:30 p.m. March 25
Where: Chattahoochee Country Club, 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville
Tickets available online at gatewaydvcenter.org/hope/