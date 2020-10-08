Gainesville unveils new Fire Station No. 2 'the community can be proud of'

Harold Thompson can still rattle off the locations of the big fires he worked as a member of the Gainesville Fire Department.



Just 12 days after he got on the job, the Riverbend School was destroyed in a Dec. 12, 1953, blaze.

Almost 67 years later, Thompson is the oldest living retired firefighter for the department and saw the unveiling Thursday, Oct. 8, of the new Fire Station No. 2, just across the street from the Riverbend Elementary School.

"I don't know if the city of Gainesville residents know how lucky they are to have a facility like this and a fire department like they've got," Thompson said.

The new station at 1741 Cleveland Highway in Gainesville was built using SPLOST VII funds, which are special-purpose local-option sales tax dollars.

The current Fire Station No. 2 has sat at the intersection of Holly Drive and Piedmont Road since 1954.