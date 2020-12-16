Gainesville plans new police precinct on Cleveland Highway

Gainesville is planning a new police precinct on Cleveland Highway near Fire Station No. 2, and the Gainesville City Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 15 to approve the land purchase.



The precinct will go on the same site as the recently relocated fire station, which is at 1741 Cleveland Highway. The Council unanimously voted Tuesday to purchase a 0.81 acre adjacent lot from America’s Home Place Inc. for $290,000. Impact fees were used for the property purchase.

Impact fees are one-time charges for new construction that are primarily used to fund projects for libraries, parks and public safety.