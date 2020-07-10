Gainesville man killed, one seriously injured in Ga. 369 wreck

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a Thursday, July 9, wreck on Ga. 369, according to authorities.
Alexander Clegg Thomson, 23, of Gainesville, was fatally injured in the wreck around 11:32 p.m. July 9 on Ga. 369 at Hidden Hills Drive, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Thomson was driving a 2007 Infiniti G35 southbound on Ga. 369 and traveled over the center line, assistant post commander Cpl. Joshua Hedden wrote in an email.
The car went off the right shoulder and struck a ditch. After the impact, the car continued across a Browns Bridge Road driveway and hit a mailbox.
“After second impact, (the car) continued traveling off the right shoulder of the roadway striking an embankment. This impact caused (the car) to overturn,” Hedden wrote.
Passenger Dakota Ryan Samson, 24, of Dacula, was seriously injured and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
No charges will be filed.