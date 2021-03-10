Gainesville man charged with child molestation by Dawson authorities

Dawson County authorities have charged a Gainesville man with three counts of child molestation.
Charles Van Wilson, 79, was arrested by Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on March 3, after investigators were notified by local school guidance counselors that a student was allegedly being sexually abused, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The Sheriff's Office declined to identify the school.
Warrants issued for Wilson allege that Wilson sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions between July 2019 and December 2020.
Wilson was booked into the Dawson County Detention Center on March 3 and is being held in custody without bond.