Gainesville investigating whether firefighter made 'distasteful' comment on social media during Saturday protests

Gainesville officials are investigating a city firefighter making an “inappropriate, distasteful and baseless remark regarding the citizenship status of some demonstrators” on social media during overnight protests, City Manager Bryan Lackey said in a Facebook post Sunday, May 31.

“We’ve also been told this comment has since been deleted,” he said.

Without identifying the firefighter, Lackey goes on to say that “city and department leaders are in the process of addressing this personnel issue at this time.”

“We want the public to know the comments of this one individual do not, in any way, shape or form, reflect the views or position of the Gainesville Fire Department, nor the city of Gainesville government,” the city manager said.

“The city prides itself on being a melting pot, and has zero tolerance for comments such as these.”

Lackey added: “The city also wishes to thank those who made their voices heard for doing so in a peaceful and meaningful way, and not threatening the safety of those in attendance, including the demonstrators themselves, bystanders and public safety personnel.”