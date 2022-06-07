Gainesville faces a lifeguard shortage. Here's why

Having trouble finding swimming lessons for your kids? You’re not alone.
For the first time in its nearly 14 year history, the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville has canceled all of its swimming lessons because it doesn’t have enough lifeguards.
That means about 150 parents will have to find someplace else.
“It is unprecedented,” said Julie Butler-Colombini, spokeswoman for Gainesville Parks and Recreation, which manages Frances Meadows.
All of the center’s water safety instructors — lifeguards who are also certified to teach swimming lessons — have been put on pool duty. There aren’t enough lifeguards to cover both.
“We're very fortunate that we're able to keep our pools open,” she said. “There are a lot of communities across the country that are not able to keep pools open because of the lifeguard shortage.”
Frances Meadows has 53 lifeguards but needs about 75 for a full staff. On a given day, it needs about 16 to watch the two pools and outdoor water park. Butler-Colombini said she’s hopeful, but she didn’t hazard a guess as to when the vacancies might be filled.
The center increased pay by nearly 10% since last summer. The starting pay for a lifeguard is now $11 an hour, and $12 for water safety instructors. But few are biting on the bigger bait.
Katie Paterson, a mother in Flowery Branch, enrolled her 5-year-old daughter in swim lessons at Frances Meadows only to be told days before the start date that all lessons were canceled. And that was after being turned away from the Bogan Park Aquatic Center in Gwinnett for the same reason.
“I was pretty concerned,” she said. “It’s the summer. All the kids are going to want to go to the pool, and I just want to be as safe as possible. And so the sooner she learned how to swim, the more comfortable I am.”
Paterson was lucky to find Splish Splash Aquatics in Flowery Branch off Hog Mountain Road, which only has a few openings left. But experts warn that things aren’t likely to improve any time soon.
The shortage at Frances Meadows is part of a nationwide trend. According to the National Lifeguard Association, about one-third of public pools across the country have had to close or reduce their hours because there aren’t enough lifeguards.
“Fifty years in the industry, I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Bernard Fisher, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association.
It is unclear how the shortage might be affecting places like Lanier Islands or Margaritaville. Officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The main cause of the lifeguard shortage is a familiar one, Fisher said: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic was the final straw on the camel's back that just broke the whole system down,” he said.
With most of the nation’s 309,000 pools closed in the first year of the pandemic, lifeguard training ground to a halt. There was a “soft opening” last year, he said, but very few pools actually opened up.
The result is a lifeguard shortage of about half a million.
“It appears to me that Rome is starting from ground zero,” Fisher said, and “we’re headed in the wrong direction.”
That could be bad news for public safety.
“We need to aggressively inform the public that we have a need for lifeguards, but we're not doing that,” he said. “What's happening is some of the wealthiest jurisdictions in the United States are dropping the requirement for lifeguards at hotels and condominiums.”
And these lax safety measures could ripple throughout other parts of the country, he added. He said many public pools are allowing lifeguards to watch more people than they can reasonably keep an eye on.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 after birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And it is the second leading cause for children up to age 14.
Fisher recommends that parents keep a close eye on their kids at the pool and designate one person a “water watcher.” Young children who are new to swimming should wear life jackets, he said.
“This is not going to be a quick fix,” he said. “Hopefully we can get it heading in the right direction, but it won't be this summer.”