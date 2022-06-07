Gainesville faces a lifeguard shortage. Here's why

Having trouble finding swimming lessons for your kids? You’re not alone.

For the first time in its nearly 14 year history, the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville has canceled all of its swimming lessons because it doesn’t have enough lifeguards.

That means about 150 parents will have to find someplace else.

“It is unprecedented,” said Julie Butler-Colombini, spokeswoman for Gainesville Parks and Recreation, which manages Frances Meadows.

All of the center’s water safety instructors — lifeguards who are also certified to teach swimming lessons — have been put on pool duty. There aren’t enough lifeguards to cover both.

“We're very fortunate that we're able to keep our pools open,” she said. “There are a lot of communities across the country that are not able to keep pools open because of the lifeguard shortage.”

Frances Meadows has 53 lifeguards but needs about 75 for a full staff. On a given day, it needs about 16 to watch the two pools and outdoor water park. Butler-Colombini said she’s hopeful, but she didn’t hazard a guess as to when the vacancies might be filled.

The center increased pay by nearly 10% since last summer. The starting pay for a lifeguard is now $11 an hour, and $12 for water safety instructors. But few are biting on the bigger bait.

Katie Paterson, a mother in Flowery Branch, enrolled her 5-year-old daughter in swim lessons at Frances Meadows only to be told days before the start date that all lessons were canceled. And that was after being turned away from the Bogan Park Aquatic Center in Gwinnett for the same reason.

“I was pretty concerned,” she said. “It’s the summer. All the kids are going to want to go to the pool, and I just want to be as safe as possible. And so the sooner she learned how to swim, the more comfortable I am.”

Paterson was lucky to find Splish Splash Aquatics in Flowery Branch off Hog Mountain Road, which only has a few openings left. But experts warn that things aren’t likely to improve any time soon.

The shortage at Frances Meadows is part of a nationwide trend. According to the National Lifeguard Association, about one-third of public pools across the country have had to close or reduce their hours because there aren’t enough lifeguards.

“Fifty years in the industry, I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Bernard Fisher, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association.