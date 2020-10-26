Fundraiser created for 11-year-old hit, seriously injured by truck

Nearly $2,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser for the 11-year-old Gainesville boy who was hit by a truck Monday, Oct. 19, while riding his bicycle.

Santiago Ramirez has been undergoing treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since he was hit outside of his Buena Vista Circle home.

A Gofundme account for the boy had raised $1,990, nearly $500 more than its initial goal, as of 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.