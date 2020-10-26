Fundraiser created for 11-year-old hit, seriously injured by truck

Nearly $2,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser for the 11-year-old Gainesville boy who was hit by a truck Monday, Oct. 19, while riding his bicycle.
Santiago Ramirez has been undergoing treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since he was hit outside of his Buena Vista Circle home.
A Gofundme account for the boy had raised $1,990, nearly $500 more than its initial goal, as of 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The creator of the fundraiser, Jerry Channell, said Santiago’s parents have been “by his side the whole time.”
“We know that this traumatic situation is going to cause a lot of financial stress and that's why we need your help!” Channell’s Gofundme says. “The Ramirez family would appreciate any love and support that you can give.”
Authorities said a Ford F-150 was driving on Buena Vista Circle around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Catalina Drive. Santiago left his driveway on a bicycle and was struck, police said.
Javier Ramirez, the boy’s father, said his son has developed pneumonia, and the family does not have an estimate of when he will be released from the hospital.
Ramirez previously told The Times the boy suffered two cracks in his skull. Doctors attached sensors to his head to monitor swelling, Ramirez said.
Gainesville Police have not provided any updates on the case or any information on whether charges will be assessed.