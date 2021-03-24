Four taken to hospital after five-vehicle wreck on Candler Road

Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday, March 23, after a five-vehicle wreck involving a semitrailer on Candler Road in Gainesville. Authorities say two of the injuries were serious.
Construction I-beams traveled through the cab of a semitrailer and through the windshield of another car after the wreck just north of Construction Drive.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said four vehicles — a 2018 Ford Transit van, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2015 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 van and a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck — were stopped heading northbound on Candler Road at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Taylor said Lloyd Mitchell Crane, 66, of Murrayville, was driving a 2008 Kenworth tractor truck with a logging trailer, which was carrying a load of large construction I-beams and was following the group too closely.
Taylor said the semitrailer struck the rear of the Ford Transit van, which went off the right side of the roadway and stopped against the railroad tracks.
The semitrailer kept heading northbound and hit the back of the Dodge Ram and the Freightliner van, causing the Dodge Ram to go off the other side of the road and stop against an embankment, according to authorities. The Freightliner van hit the back of the dump truck and was pinned between the dump truck and the semitrailer, Taylor said.
The unsecured load of I-beams in the semitrailer then crashed through its own cab and through the front windshield of the Freighter van, Taylor explained in an email.
Taylor said charges are pending against Crane, but, he added, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Crane was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Taylor said.
The Ford Transit van driver, Axel Andrade Diaz, 20, of Snellville, and the dump truck driver, Terry Bass, 57, of Alto, were not injured.
The driver and passenger in the Dodge Ram, Jason Rainwater, 20, of Pendergrass, and Bailey Viele, 22, of Buford, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Freightliner van driver, Colo Edin, 43, of Chicago, was transported to the hospital with “substantial serious injuries,” Taylor said.