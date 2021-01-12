By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Four people displaced in South Hall house fire
Four people were displaced after a South Hall house fire on Eagle Watch Drive, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Hall County Fire Services)

Four people were displaced after a South Hall house fire Monday, Jan. 11, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Hall County firefighters responded around 3:45 p.m. Monday on a call to the 4700 block of Eagle Watch Drive in Flowery Branch, where they saw fire coming from the garage of a split-level home.

Two adults and two children were displaced after the fire.The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No further details were provided.

