Foundation Food Group resumes operations as investigators continue probing fatal January nitrogen leak

Six people were killed and 12 total people were hospitalized following the leak at the Memorial Park Drive poultry processing plant.

The company said operations resumed Feb. 24.

“We continue to make every resource available to regulatory authorities relative to the ongoing investigation and remain dedicated to ensuring a safe workplace for all employees,” the company said in a statement. “The production line where the (Jan. 28) incident occurred will remain shut down and locked out for the foreseeable future.”

In a month since the incident, seven lawsuits were filed in Gwinnett County State Court against the chemical company who installed the liquid nitrogen system. Six of these cases are wrongful death lawsuits and the last is a personal injury case with at least 20 plaintiffs.