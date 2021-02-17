As Foundation Food Group plant clears some inspections, some workers concerned about returning to site of deadly nitrogen leak

“There is one area which the (chemical safety board) has asked the company to preserve,” according to the chemical safety board. “This area is known as the exclusion zone and the company is able to run the operation without impacting this part of the facility. It is now up to the company to determine their start-up plans.”

The chemical safety board said the exclusion zone is a single room that houses a two-stage nitrogen freezer.

“If you were to be working at an office or a warehouse or anywhere where your coworkers died in front of you, it’s completely understandable that even you or me would have reservations about returning to work,” said Elliot Lepe, outreach paralegal with Southern Poverty Law Center.

Lepe said the situation has created a catch-22 for the workers, who are balancing the need for a reliable income with concerns about returning to a safe workplace where six coworkers died.