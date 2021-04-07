By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers announces retirement
In this April 2018 file photo, Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers stands in his new office space at the department's new location inside the new City Hall building. Spillers announced his retirement April 7, 2021. - photo by Scott Rogers

Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers announced his immediate retirement in a letter sent by city officials Wednesday, April 7.

“My decision to retire at this time will allow me to spend more time with my family and to attend to a growing number of long overdue projects,” Spillers wrote in a letter. “While on the one hand, I am excited to see what new doors will open, please know that I will miss the day-to-day interaction with staff members and citizens at Flowery Branch. My time here will always be treasured, and it has been my honor to be a part of this community and to have been one of your staff members.”

City Manager Bill Andrew said though the decision “has come suddenly,” there has been a “lot of thought put into it, and I respect his decision and certainly appreciate his dedication to the city of Flowery Branch.”

Deputy Chief Chris Hulsey will serve as interim chief until a new chief is named.

This story will be updated.

