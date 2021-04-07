Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers announces retirement

Flowery Branch Police Chief David Spillers announced his immediate retirement in a letter sent by city officials Wednesday, April 7.

“My decision to retire at this time will allow me to spend more time with my family and to attend to a growing number of long overdue projects,” Spillers wrote in a letter. “While on the one hand, I am excited to see what new doors will open, please know that I will miss the day-to-day interaction with staff members and citizens at Flowery Branch. My time here will always be treasured, and it has been my honor to be a part of this community and to have been one of your staff members.”

City Manager Bill Andrew said though the decision “has come suddenly,” there has been a “lot of thought put into it, and I respect his decision and certainly appreciate his dedication to the city of Flowery Branch.”

Deputy Chief Chris Hulsey will serve as interim chief until a new chief is named.

