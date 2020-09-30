Firefighters working on South Hall house fire

Hall County firefighters were still working Tuesday evening on a South Hall house fire after bringing it under control earlier.
Firefighters responded around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 to the 4000 block of Ellison Farm Road, where they found a 2,500-square-foot home with heavy flames and smoke.
Fire services division chief Zach Brackett said it was under control at 5:17 p.m., though crews were still on the scene as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.
No further information was provided.