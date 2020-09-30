By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Firefighters working on South Hall house fire
Hall Co Fire.jpg

Hall County firefighters were still working Tuesday evening on a South Hall house fire after bringing it under control earlier. 

Firefighters responded around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 to the 4000 block of Ellison Farm Road, where they found a 2,500-square-foot home with heavy flames and smoke. 

Fire services division chief Zach Brackett said it was under control at 5:17 p.m., though crews were still on the scene as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office. 

No further information was provided. 

