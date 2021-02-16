Firefighters extinguish burning RVs at South Hall storage facility early Tuesday

Firefighters battled flames around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, on several RVs at a Holiday Road storage facility in South Hall, according to authorities.

Hall firefighters responded to the boat and RV storage facility and found five RVs, a truck and an equipment trailer on fire under a covered structure, according to Hall County Fire Services.

The firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and left the scene, a news release said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.