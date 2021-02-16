By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Firefighters extinguish burning RVs at South Hall storage facility early Tuesday
021721 FIRE
Firefighters battled flames around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 on several RVs at a Holiday Road storage facility in South Hall, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Hall County Fire Services)

Firefighters battled flames around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, on several RVs at a Holiday Road storage facility in South Hall, according to authorities.

Hall firefighters responded to the boat and RV storage facility and found five RVs, a truck and an equipment trailer on fire under a covered structure, according to Hall County Fire Services.

The firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and left the scene, a news release said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

