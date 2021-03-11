Fire department called out to potential leak at Foundation Food Group

Hall County Fire Services was called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, regarding a potential leak at Foundation Food Group roughly six weeks after the nitrogen leak that killed six people, according to authorities.
Division Chief Zach Brackett said the department responded to the Memorial Park Drive plant in Gainesville about “a potential leak that may have occurred at this location due to a refrigerant service call around 9:30 a.m. today.”
The department evaluated the scene and “found no hazards, including ammonia, to be present,” Brackett wrote in an email.
“After a review of the Foundation Food Group prepared foods facility today by a professional refrigeration company, no actionable levels of ammonia were found, and the plant was cleared of any potential risk to the company’s employees,” Foundation Food Group said in a statement. “Hall County firefighters toured the facility later today and confirmed, there were no actionable levels of ammonia.
We continue to make every resource available to regulatory authorities relative to the ongoing investigation and remain dedicated to ensuring a safe workplace for all employees.”
Six people were killed and a total 12 people were hospitalized after the Jan. 28 nitrogen leak at the plant. Six wrongful death lawsuits and one personal injury lawsuit with multiple plaintiffs have been filed against the chemical company responsible for the liquid nitrogen system.
The Times reached out to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board for information.