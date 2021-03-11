Fire department called out to potential leak at Foundation Food Group

Hall County Fire Services was called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, regarding a potential leak at Foundation Food Group roughly six weeks after the nitrogen leak that killed six people, according to authorities.



Division Chief Zach Brackett said the department responded to the Memorial Park Drive plant in Gainesville about “a potential leak that may have occurred at this location due to a refrigerant service call around 9:30 a.m. today.”