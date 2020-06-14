Gainesville Police reported a drowning Sunday afternoon at Longwood Park. The Times is seeking additional information.
Drowning reported at Longwood Park on Lanier
Latest
-
'A space for listening' - Newtown Florist Club to host open-air discussions with police, court officials
-
How Rape Response has adapted to helping clients during pandemic
-
Vigil brings long silence, flickering candlelight, voices of many to honor George Floyd, others killed in police violence
-
'We have to stay together' - Braselton rally sends message of unity
Regional events