Domestic violence forum focuses on changes in occurrence, reporting in pandemic

Domestic violence survivors said the COVID-19 outbreak made it “harder to tolerate the abuse after the pandemic started,” said mental health clinician Anjana Freeman.



Freeman was recently hired to be the clinician for Gainesville Police, helping officers with any mental health crises they might encounter on cases in the field.

“That has expanded a little bit to become resourcing the community, maybe after an event has occurred, and it can be an event related to domestic violence or loss of a family member,” Freeman said.

Freeman and others spoke at a domestic violence briefing Tuesday, Oct. 27, hosted by the Gateway Domestic Violence Center in Gainesville.

A brief survey was disseminated by Gateway’s advocates to the people they serve to learn about recent factors on domestic violence cases. They received eight surveys back, and five of them were for cases that started after March.

Gateway’s statistics on services rendered have skyrocketed compared to the same time last year.

Between April and July 2019, the center paid for 26 hotel nights due to lack of space in its shelter.

During the same time this year, the center paid for 167 hotel nights. Outside of increased demand, Gateway’s executive director Jessica Butler said they also used the hotel rooms for social distancing purposes.