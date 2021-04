Water service is expected to be disrupted at Lake Lanier Islands Resort in South Hall, after a water main break in the area, according to Gainesville Water Resources.

The water resources department said crews were on site around 2:45 p.m. "to make the necessary repairs." The department urged customers to take necessary precautions to prevent damage "to any equipment that requires water."

As of around 4 p.m., the department said crews were still on site.

