County breaks ground on new fire station

Hall County officials broke ground Tuesday, Nov. 17, for the new site of Fire Station No. 1, a space Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said will be more centralized for the residents it serves while being safer for the firefighters inside.



Officials turned over the dirt around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on 3126 Gillsville Highway, just 2.3 miles from the current station at 2460 Athens Highway.

The current Fire Station No. 1 was built in 1973 and originally served as the department’s headquarters before it moved to Station No. 7.

County administrator Jock Connell spoke at the groundbreaking about how fire stations “tend to become part of the fabric” of the community it serves.

“Station (No.) 1 will always be near and dear to my heart, and I know that every member of this community has their own special memories as well,” Hall County commissioner Shelly Echols said. “Appreciating and remembering the past makes this groundbreaking even more special and exciting.”

The funding, projected to be $3.3 million, will be from SPLOST VII, the special-purpose local option sales tax.