Bells Mill Bridge becomes memorial to fallen Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon

A bridge on U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway has officially become the Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon Memorial Bridge, honoring the Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in the line of duty in July 2019.
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said someone sent him a photo showing the sign was put in place by the Georgia Department of Transportation on the bridge.
“I was real thrilled by that,” Couch said when he learned of the sign’s placement. “It’s a great way to remember … him and his sacrifice and the sacrifice of his family, too. I hope people remember him every time they travel that road.”
GDOT district spokeswoman Katie Strickland confirmed the sign was placed Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Senate Resolution 844, which was sponsored by Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, dedicated the bridge to Dixon.
Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four men in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.
Four men have been charged with murder, and their case is still pending.
The Senate resolution said Dixon was “known as having a giant heart and generous spirit,” someone who was passionate about his work as a police officer and “the embodiment of courage and strength.”
The resolution was sent to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk June 29 and took effect Aug. 5.