Authorities identify Gainesville man seriously injured in tractor-trailer wreck

Police have identified the Gainesville man flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after a Monday tractor-trailer wreck in Dawsonville.

Shawn Medick, 46, was seriously injured in the three-vehicle wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, authorities said.

According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Travis S. Sanders, the crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday when two tractor-trailers collided on the state highway near Amicalola Forest Drive, after one of the tractor-trailers began to overturn while rounding a curve in the roadway.