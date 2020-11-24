Authorities identify Gainesville man seriously injured in tractor-trailer wreck

Police have identified the Gainesville man flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after a Monday tractor-trailer wreck in Dawsonville.
Shawn Medick, 46, was seriously injured in the three-vehicle wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, authorities said.
According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Travis S. Sanders, the crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday when two tractor-trailers collided on the state highway near Amicalola Forest Drive, after one of the tractor-trailers began to overturn while rounding a curve in the roadway.
A Toyota RAV 4, driven by Medick, heading west on Hwy. 53 was struck by one of the tractor-trailers, seriously injuring and entrapping Medick, authorities said.
Medick was transported to Grady Hospital by Air Life Georgia, according to Dawson County Fire Chief and EMA Director Danny Thompson, but his condition is unknown at this time.
No other injuries were reported during the incident, Thompson said.
Sanders said that the GSP Motor Carrier Compliance Division responded to the incident, but that the GSP Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team will conduct its own independent investigation.
"At this time there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash," Sanders said.
Hwy. 53 remained closed throughout Monday afternoon so that the wreck could be investigated and cleared, but the area has since been reopened.
Dawson County News editor Alex Popp contributed to this report.