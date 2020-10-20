64-year-old woman found dead in Cornelia home fire

A 64-year-old woman was found dead Monday, Oct. 19, in the debris of a Cornelia home fire, according to authorities.
Cynthia Claybon was renting the home and was found in the basement in the fire debris, according to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Habersham County Emergency Services Director Chad Black said firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Monday to Heads Ferry Road, where they discovered the 4,367-square-foot-home with heavy flames, authorities said.
Authorities said Claybon was in the second-floor bedroom at the time of the fire. The house collapsed during the fire, which led to the woman being found in the basement, according to the insurance and fire office.
The state fire investigations unit is assisting Habersham’s fire department and sheriff’s office on the case.