20-year fire veteran named next Gainesville fire chief

The city of Gainesville said Ellis was considered among other candidates during an internal search, as City Manager Bryan Lackey said Ellis “presented a clear vision and strategic plan” for the department’s next decade.



“Brandon understands the challenge of following Chief Yarbrough and clearly conveyed his plan of how to engage community leaders to build relationships and continue the sense of trust the community has in GFD,” Lackey said in a news release. “Additionally, he has demonstrated a readiness to present his strategic plan to the men and women of GFD to cultivate their buy-in to his and the City’s vision. I am excited about the future of GFD.”

Ellis worked as a Hall County firefighter from 2001 to June 2004 before joining the city’s fire department.

Ellis said he went through an interview process over the last several weeks with Yarbrough, Lackey, Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard and Administrative Services Coordinator Janeann Allison.

“I want our department to be proactive because the city is growing at such a fast rate,” Ellis said.

He was promoted to captain three years ago, he said, and has worked with Yarbrough closely since then.

“It comes with a lot of responsibility, but any adventure is going to have some unknowns,” Ellis said. “The men and women we’ve got in the fire department are by far the most exceptional that you will find in fire services anywhere.”

