11 people displaced after fire burns South Hall home, vehicles

Five adults and six children were left without a home Sunday evening after a fire in South Hall.
Hall County firefighters responded Sunday evening to a home in the 5100 block of Cash Road, where they found heavy fire in a 2,000-square-foot house, according to Division Chief Zack Brackett. Two vehicles were also fully engulfed by fire.
The main body of the fire was extinguished by about 8:20 p.m., Brackett said, and firefighters were putting out hotspots.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined.
The Red Cross was assisting the residents.