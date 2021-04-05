By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
11 people displaced after fire burns South Hall home, vehicles
Eleven people were displaced after fire burned a South Hall home and two vehicles Sunday, April 4, 2021 in South Hall. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

Five adults and six children were left without a home Sunday evening after a fire in South Hall.


Hall County firefighters responded Sunday evening to a home in the 5100 block of Cash Road, where they found heavy fire in a 2,000-square-foot house, according to Division Chief Zack Brackett. Two vehicles were also fully engulfed by fire.


The main body of the fire was extinguished by about 8:20 p.m., Brackett said, and firefighters were putting out hotspots.


No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined.


The Red Cross was assisting the residents.


