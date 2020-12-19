Your step-by-step guide to how votes are cast and counted

Claims of fraud, Russian meddling and faulty machines or the most secure election in history -- this year has seen so much talk and speculation about the security of voting that even those most adamant that the election was on the up and up might still occasionally wonder: Where does my ballot go when it leaves my hand?
It’s a question especially pertinent to Georgians, since early voting is already under way in the Jan. 5 runoff, which features the U.S. Senate seats that have drawn the eyes of the nation as control of the Senate will be determined.
With election security top of mind for so many Georgians, The Times spoke with Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director, about how votes are cast and counted — and how the process differs for in-person and absentee by mail voting.
In-person voting
Checking in
The voter checks with a poll worker, who has an electronic tablet and verifies their registration
The poll worker gives the voter an access card to be inserted into the machine
Voting
The voter makes their selections on the large touchscreen machine and has the opportunity to review their choices at the end
The voter clicks “print ballot” and a printer at the voting station prints their paper ballot, which the voter can also review
The voter can ask a poll worker for help starting a new ballot if they realize they have made an error
The voter brings their printed ballot to a scanner near the door, which scans the ballot and deposits it into a locked box
The vote is cast when the ballot is scanned, and voters must put the ballot in the scanner before they leave for the vote to count
Each box can hold about 2,500 ballots, and elections officials are notified when the box is almost full to come pick up the ballots
Emptying the ballot box and storing printed ballots
The poll manager makes an announcement to voters before the box is emptied to let them know what is going on
No scanning is done while the box is being emptied
The poll manager and at least one other poll worker unlock the box and transfer the printed ballots to a sealed bag
Poll workers document the retrieval of ballots on a form from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office
The ballot box is immediately locked again
Two people from the elections office pick up the ballots and bring them back to the elections office at the Hall County Government Center
Ballots are stored in a locked room that requires key card access and is under video surveillance
Ballots are kept for two years
Counting
A compact flash memory card is stored in each tabulator at the polling places, and that is where votes are stored for the tabulator
Memory cards are transported to the elections office after polls close
The memory cards are used on election night for counting
Printed ballots are kept for a “paper trail” in case there is an audit, such as the hand count done with this year’s presidential race
Absentee by mail voting
Requesting a ballot
All registered voters in Georgia can vote by mail and can apply online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov to receive an absentee ballot. Hall County voters can also call the Hall County elections office at 770-531-6945 or email elections@hallcounty.org to request an absentee ballot application.
Returning a ballot
Voters fill out their ballots, put the ballot in the white security envelope, then put the white security envelope in the outer envelope
Voters sign the outer envelope and seal it
Voters can mail their ballots:
Hall County Elections
PO Box 1435
Gainesville, GA 30503
The county also has two drop boxes, which are under video security. At least two people are present for ballot pickup at dropboxes.
Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
When the county receives the absentee ballot
Ballots are stamped with the time of arrival
Elections staff looks up the voter information on the outer envelope to confirm the voter requested an absentee ballot
Elections staff verify the signature on the envelope
The signature can be verified against the hard copy of the voter’s registration form
Some digital signatures from the Department of Driver Services are available on the state database ElectioNet
Elections staff can check the absentee ballot application signature
Elections staff can use the Hall County database OnBase to match the signature
Once signatures have been verified, the ballots are securely stored until the county begins processing of mail-in ballots
Counting absentee ballots
Early processing of absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 runoff will begin Monday, Dec. 21
First, the outer signature envelope is separated from the inner envelope with the votes
Signature envelopes are kept in random order and the ballot is passed to the next station
Ballots are flattened and put in groups of 50 to be scanned
Ballots are run through a scanner similar to what is used at polling places, but ballots do not drop into a locked container
The ballot is counted as it is scanned
The scanner takes a digital image of the ballot, which is kept on a secure server used for elections
Absentee ballots are also kept for two years