Your step-by-step guide to how votes are cast and counted

Claims of fraud, Russian meddling and faulty machines or the most secure election in history -- this year has seen so much talk and speculation about the security of voting that even those most adamant that the election was on the up and up might still occasionally wonder: Where does my ballot go when it leaves my hand?



It’s a question especially pertinent to Georgians, since early voting is already under way in the Jan. 5 runoff, which features the U.S. Senate seats that have drawn the eyes of the nation as control of the Senate will be determined.

With election security top of mind for so many Georgians, The Times spoke with Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director, about how votes are cast and counted — and how the process differs for in-person and absentee by mail voting.