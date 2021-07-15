Will new developments change racial makeup of Gainesville? Newtown Florist Club discussing issue Saturday with city officials

The Newtown Florist Club, a longtime civil rights club in Gainesville, is inviting community members to join in a conversation Saturday, July 17, about two new upscale apartment developments near downtown.



The meeting with Ward 3 Gainesville City Council member Barbara Brooks and City Manager Bryan Lackey will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fair Street Neighborhood Center at 715 Fair St. in Gainesville.