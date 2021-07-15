Will new developments change racial makeup of Gainesville? Newtown Florist Club discussing issue Saturday with city officials

The Newtown Florist Club, a longtime civil rights club in Gainesville, is inviting community members to join in a conversation Saturday, July 17, about two new upscale apartment developments near downtown.
The meeting with Ward 3 Gainesville City Council member Barbara Brooks and City Manager Bryan Lackey will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fair Street Neighborhood Center at 715 Fair St. in Gainesville.
Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, said these new developments could have a large effect on the racial makeup of this area of the city.
“Ward 3 has historically been the only majority African American district in the city of Gainesville,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “The district is now majority minority.”
The racial makeup of the ward was not immediately available, but the overall city is 40.7% Hispanic, 39.3% non-Hispanic White and 15.5% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
Recently approved new developments include Solis Gainesville, which would add about 220 apartments, and a complex near Gainesville’s Midland Greenway that would add 214 apartments. The latter project was approved by the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board Tuesday, July 12. It still must go before City Council.
