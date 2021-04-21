Why Gainesville council member Sam Couvillon is running for mayor

“When I heard that (Mayor Danny Dunagan) wasn’t seeking reelection, I knew it was time for me to put my hat in the race,” Couvillon, who has represented Gainesville’s Ward 1 since being elected in 2013, said. “The mayor acts as a face for our city council. And I have the experience of working with and being on our great council, and I feel I would be a pretty good choice as mayor.”

The Gainesville mayoral post will be up for grabs in November, as two-term incumbent Danny Dungan has announced previously that he will not seek reelection.

At the Gainesville City Council meeting on April 20, he affirmed that sentiment during a 2021 State of the City address.

“My mayoral term ends in 2021, and I shall not be a candidate for mayor this year,”

he said. “No, it isn’t health-related; it’s business and just slowing down a little.”

The Gainesville mayoral post has seen some change over the past decade. Previously, the post was filled through rotating council members before it became an elected position.

Dunagan was appointed mayor by his fellow council members in January 2012 before becoming the first elected mayor in 2013. He was then re-elected in 2017.

Couvillon said that “no one” loved the city of Gainesville more than Dunagan and he hopes that, if elected, he can continue the work he had done in the role.