Who's running for state Senate seat District 50? Get to know these two candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Oct. 17. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
How to vote: District 50 covers a wide portion of northeast Georgia as far east and west as Sky Valley and Hiawassee in the north. It also includes Habersham County, parts of Hall County, and most of Jackson and Stephens counties.
Meet the candidates
Bo Hatchett
Republican
Residence: Cornelia
Occupation: Attorney
Family: Wife, three children
Political experience: Elected to District 50 of the Georgia Senate in 2021
Paulette Williams
Democrat
Residence: Rabun County
Occupation: Retired dietician, diabetes educator
Family: Widowed
Political experience: Ran for Rabun County School Board and is an active member of the Rabun County Democrats.
Candidates on education legislation
The state legislature focused efforts last year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. What do you see as pressing education issues moving forward?
Hatchett: The incumbent state senator, who voted in favor of legislation that restricted teaching concepts of race from public school curriculum and barred transgender students from competing in certain sports, said he opposes government intervention in local school systems in Georgia.
“Across our state, many parents will face liberal boards of education pushing woke agendas in local schools – no level of government should interfere with a parent's right to be involved in their child's learning, and I believe we will have to continue to monitor this issue and push for transparency in our education system,” Hatchett said.
He said that, if re-elected, he’d work to “make sure our teacher salaries remain competitive” and push for greater opportunities for students to advance into higher levels of education, including college and technical career academies.
Williams: Williams accused Republican lawmakers of weaponizing divisive political issues like race and gender for political gain, stating, “Many of us remember when a child’s education was not used to advance political agendas…extremist politicians want to ban books, censor history, and inflame gender differences – all in the name of educating children. Sanitizing what our students learn will not prepare them to succeed in a multicultural, pluralistic society.” Williams, who also “worked in leadership” at the Georgia Department of Education for six years, sought to assure voters she’d aim to bring greater funding to education statewide.
Candidates on firearm legislation
With mass shootings in the news this year, what legislation, if any, do you favor concerning purchasing, owning and using guns?
Hatchett: Hatchett, who voted for recent legislation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp that, in effect, allows individuals to possess and carry a firearm without a permit, maintains current gun laws are adequate and opposes any effort to “deteriorate Second Amendment rights.”
“I would not support any legislation that would deteriorate a law-abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights in Georgia,” he said.
Williams: If elected, she would push for greater regulation of long-barrel weapons with high-capacity magazines like the AR-15.
“We license and regulate everyday activities – driving a car, fishing in a stream or cutting someone’s hair,” Williams said. “ I think we can legislate a commonsense approach to who should own a gun and what kind of training is required.”
After continued instances of mass shootings throughout the nation, Williams, recently enrolled in classes at North Georgia Technical College, said she’s now more compelled to consider active shooter scenarios. She described this as an alarming reality for students and teachers across Georgia.
“I now have firsthand experience in sitting in a classroom thinking about an active shooter,” she said. “It is terrifying. At a minimum, we need red flag laws to keep weapons out of the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others. We must close loopholes like background checks for gun show sales and domestic violence perpetrators.”
Candidates on state budget
Hatchett: Crediting his fellow colleagues in Georgia’s GOP, Hatchett said surpluses has been a result of conservative leadership governing the state’s fiscal policies, citing Gov. Brian Kemp’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in specific. He sought to encourage voters to choose Republican candidates in the upcoming election.
“The reason Georgia was able to give out that surplus was because of leadership at the top and conservative fiscal values that Georgia has run the state on,” Hatchett said.
Williams: Countering Republican sentiment on economic policy, Williams described tax cuts as beneficial to those in the upper-class and disadvantageous to middle and low-income Georgians.
“I was always taught to reinvest my money so its potential impact would grow,” Williams said. “Tax cuts to the wealthy do not create new opportunities. In contrast, investments in education, infrastructure and healthcare create a healthy, vital and informed citizenry that can tackle problems, teach our children, heal our communities, and create business opportunities.”
Candidates on abortion
Georgia’s HB 481, or the “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is believed to be detected, took effect July 22 in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. What other actions do you believe legislators should take, if any, on this issue?
Hatchett: He spoke in defense of the “Heartbeat Bill,” which passed the GOP-controlled House of Representatives and Senate and was signed into law by Kemp in 2019. He said he’d look beyond the issue of abortion and look to reform adoption laws and the foster care system.
Williams: She took direct issue with the logic behind Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill,” questioning the scientific validity of the controversial bill altogether. “A ‘heartbeat bill’ aims to signal the likelihood of an unborn child surviving to a full-term birth,” Williams said.
Williams went on to suggest the new law has a negative impact on the health of women throughout the state. She expressed strong opposition to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.