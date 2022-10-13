Who's running for state Senate seat District 50? Get to know these two candidates

Candidates on education legislation

The state legislature focused efforts last year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. What do you see as pressing education issues moving forward?

Hatchett: The incumbent state senator, who voted in favor of legislation that restricted teaching concepts of race from public school curriculum and barred transgender students from competing in certain sports, said he opposes government intervention in local school systems in Georgia.

“Across our state, many parents will face liberal boards of education pushing woke agendas in local schools – no level of government should interfere with a parent's right to be involved in their child's learning, and I believe we will have to continue to monitor this issue and push for transparency in our education system,” Hatchett said.

He said that, if re-elected, he’d work to “make sure our teacher salaries remain competitive” and push for greater opportunities for students to advance into higher levels of education, including college and technical career academies.

Williams: Williams accused Republican lawmakers of weaponizing divisive political issues like race and gender for political gain, stating, “Many of us remember when a child’s education was not used to advance political agendas…extremist politicians want to ban books, censor history, and inflame gender differences – all in the name of educating children. Sanitizing what our students learn will not prepare them to succeed in a multicultural, pluralistic society.” Williams, who also “worked in leadership” at the Georgia Department of Education for six years, sought to assure voters she’d aim to bring greater funding to education statewide.