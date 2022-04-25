Who's running for new House District 28? Meet these 6 candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: State House District 28 represents a portion of northern Forsyth County and of west Hall County after district lines were redrawn in November. Six Republicans are vying for the seat, and the winner will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.
How to vote: Check your district at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.
Meet the candidates
Brent Cox
Republican
Residence: Forsyth County
Occupation: Business owner and football coach
Political experience: None
Family: Married with three children
Donald “DA” Lannom
Republican
Residence: Forsyth County
Occupation: Defense consultant
Political experience: None
Family: Married
John Luchetti
Republican
Residence: Cumming
Occupation: HVAC contractor
Political experience: None
Family: Married with three children
Blake McClellan
Republican
Residence: Bridlewood Neighborhood in Coal Mountain Precinct
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Political experience: None
Family: Married with a daughter
Tim Short
Republican
Residence: Cumming
Occupation: Pharmacist
Political experience: Adviser on Georgia Pharmacy Association Board
Family: Married with two grown sons
Julie Tressler
Republican
Julia Tressler did not respond to numerous attempts for comment about her run for District 28.
Candidates on transportation
Traffic issues are some of the most common complaints from local residents. While there are projects in the works to alleviate congestion, including new Ga. 400 interchanges at Browns Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads, what do you think can be done at the state level to deal with transportation issues in the county?
Cox: “Our tax dollars sent to Atlanta must make it back here.” He said that if elected, he would fight every day to ensure that Forsyth and Hall County projects are prioritized at the state level.
“Georgia Department of Transportation leaders will see my name pop up on their phones frequently.” He also said transportation affects public safety.
“Let’s invest in technology to help first responders and reduce response times.”
Lannom: “As Forsyth County and District 28 continue to grow, it is essential we plan on traffic projects,” Lannom said. “It’s not enough to build out these new areas and then later realize we’ve created a traffic nightmare.” As new developments are built, a focus should be placed on improving transportation and new road construction, he said.
Luchetti: He said he would push for the widening of Ga. Highway 20 leaving Cumming. “There should be alternative routes around (the downtown) Cumming square (to help alleviate) traffic on Highway 20.”
McClellan: He said Forsyth County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, and our state funds should be allocated to Forsyth and Hall County highways appropriately.
“I will address this issue with Capitol leadership and fight to ensure 100% of state highway projects are funded by the state.” He added that government should limit the amount of high-density housing in the county, saying it will only exacerbate traffic congestion.
Short: “Traffic is a sign of growth, and we are facing rapid growth in Forsyth County,” Short said. “We need to stay ahead of this challenge with better prioritization and planning.”
He said a lot of tax dollars are sent to the state for roads and there is a need for leadership to articulate those needs and be proactive in delivering solutions.
“I have an entire career of experience solving complex problems by listening and aligning the right resources to get the best result. We cannot let politics get in the way of a basic need like transportation and infrastructure.”
Tressler: Did not respond to requests for comment.
Candidates on their priorities
Casino gambling, mental health, and issues with public schools were some of the biggest items discussed at this year’s legislative session. If elected, what legislation would you want to sponsor or support in the next session?
Cox: As a parent, coach and teacher, Cox said he understands the challenges students, parents and teachers face.
“Because every household and community is different, it would be a disservice to students to use a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to education.”
He said he will advocate for parents to have more choice and involvement in their children’s education."
He added that reducing teenage suicide and drug use must be a priority. “It’s unacceptable that students are suffering without a plan to address this crisis.”
Lannom: He said he will sponsor legislation that protects students from “extreme liberal indoctrination, including critical race theory and comprehensive sexuality education.” “I am in favor of taking education out of the hands of people in Washington, D.C. and giving it back to our local boards of education and parents,” Lannom said.
Luchetti: He cited governmental powers and overreach as part of the reason he is running for office.
“No power should be granted to government to mandate you to stay at home, close your business or any medical procedure including vaccines.” He said education of children is very important.
“We need to prioritize school choice and make sure (critical race theory), stays out of the educational system.” He also said human trafficking is a problem throughout the country. “I’m going to be a part in building the foundation to stop it here in Georgia.”
McClellan: He said one of the significant issue he would like to address is the amount of censorship seen from big tech.
“They are censoring people who speak out against vaccine mandates, mask mandates and many other conservative issues, while at the same time allowing pornographic material to flood their platform. They should and must be held accountable and treated like publishers if they continue to censor free speech.”
Short: “Our school system is one of the highest priority issues for every family in this district.” He said supporting parent rights, keeping politics and divisive propaganda “like CRT” out of the curriculum, and collaborating with teachers and administrators to make sure they have what they need to support job-ready skills for students is important.
“I will also lend my expertise as a pharmacist and business owner to fiscal responsibility with inflation-focused relief and to healthcare legislation that reduces costs and improves transparency.”
Tressler: Did not respond to requests for comment.
Candidates on redrawn district
After the recent redistricting process, the state House 28 seat, previously in northeast Georgia, will now represent portions of northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties. What are your thoughts on the new district and what do you see being key issues for the area’s residents?
Cox: “Due to unprecedented growth, it is time that our area has a comprehensive, cost-effective plan for the next 10-15 years,” Cox said. “This plan should embrace economic opportunity and bring more jobs to our community without overwhelming our home.” He said he is committed to a responsible plan for growth.
“This plan will not raise taxes, but rather cut frivolous, unnecessary spending and government waste. Common sense and fiscal conservatism are the keys to solving our area’s growth problems.”
Lannom: The two main issues he hears from residents are about traffic and retaining personal liberties. “As I’ve mentioned before, we must build out our roads and highways as we are developing Forsyth County, not afterwards. This will ease traffic.” He said frequently there is a new bill or proposal from Congress that would limit or curtail rights as defined in the constitution.
“The main concern is the Second Amendment and our right to bear arms. At the state level, I can promise I will never support any bill that restricts the rights outlined in the Second Amendment.”
Luchetti: “With the population growth (in District 28) in the past few years, keeping the high quality of life is important.”
He said families should have a variety of options when deciding how to educate their children.
“The goal of school choice is to ensure families have quality educational options, including a Christian education.” He said that making sure the local schools stay the best in Georgia is key.
McClellan: “District 28 is one of the most attractive places to live in Georgia. We have beautiful rolling hills, a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and one of the most incredible lakes in America. At the same time, we are developing a sought-after school district.”
He said growth is inevitable, but the state needs responsible development and an infrastructure that supports it.
“Our neighbors to the south are dealing with traffic, shrinking green spaces and high-density housing. We need to ensure that the state never takes the development planning away from local municipalities and forces HUD housing quotas on our great district.
Short: He said he will protect pro-life policies, support Second Amendment rights and fight to keep government small and transparent. “As this district faces a great deal of growth, I will protect our lake and river from over-development and attract the right kind of businesses that keep our taxes low and reinvest in our community,” he said. He added that the schools are attracting families to move to the area, and we need to retain local control, honor parent’s choice and equip teachers and students with the resources they need for success.
Tressler: Did not respond to requests for comment.