Who's running for new House District 28? Meet these 6 candidates

Candidates on transportation

Traffic issues are some of the most common complaints from local residents. While there are projects in the works to alleviate congestion, including new Ga. 400 interchanges at Browns Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads, what do you think can be done at the state level to deal with transportation issues in the county?



Cox: “Our tax dollars sent to Atlanta must make it back here.” He said that if elected, he would fight every day to ensure that Forsyth and Hall County projects are prioritized at the state level.

“Georgia Department of Transportation leaders will see my name pop up on their phones frequently.” He also said transportation affects public safety.

“Let’s invest in technology to help first responders and reduce response times.”

Lannom: “As Forsyth County and District 28 continue to grow, it is essential we plan on traffic projects,” Lannom said. “It’s not enough to build out these new areas and then later realize we’ve created a traffic nightmare.” As new developments are built, a focus should be placed on improving transportation and new road construction, he said.

Luchetti: He said he would push for the widening of Ga. Highway 20 leaving Cumming. “There should be alternative routes around (the downtown) Cumming square (to help alleviate) traffic on Highway 20.”



McClellan: He said Forsyth County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, and our state funds should be allocated to Forsyth and Hall County highways appropriately.

“I will address this issue with Capitol leadership and fight to ensure 100% of state highway projects are funded by the state.” He added that government should limit the amount of high-density housing in the county, saying it will only exacerbate traffic congestion.



Short: “Traffic is a sign of growth, and we are facing rapid growth in Forsyth County,” Short said. “We need to stay ahead of this challenge with better prioritization and planning.”

He said a lot of tax dollars are sent to the state for roads and there is a need for leadership to articulate those needs and be proactive in delivering solutions.

“I have an entire career of experience solving complex problems by listening and aligning the right resources to get the best result. We cannot let politics get in the way of a basic need like transportation and infrastructure.”

Tressler: Did not respond to requests for comment.





