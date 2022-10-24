Who's running for Lula District 1? Meet these 2 candidates

Economic Development





Asked how to best approach the subject of impending growth in the city, Hinton said he favored “smart growth” – a balance which seeks to manage development and preserve the city’s community-oriented identity.

“I believe in the concept of smart growth, where any development proposed should be controlled to maintain Lula’s small town charm and community feel,” Hinton said.

Cornett touted policies designed to “guide” development in Lula, citing economic projects like the Northeast Georgia Inland Port, as well as logistics and manufacturing industries looking to capitalize on the highly-traveled Highway 365 corridor, as issues the city will likely have to address going forward.

“Lula City Council and planning commission will need to have a proactive approach through the implementation of future land use maps as part of a robust comprehensive plan to help guide this development,” Cornett said. “Lula has unique challenges for growth due to its proximity to Norfolk-Southern Railway but with productive discussions. I am confident planning can occur that will allow for growth while also preserving our rural heritage.”

Neither candidate sought to convey specifics on why they might be a better fit to fill the District 1 council seat, though both Cornett and Hinton believe their own specific experiences have contributed in some way to their electability.

Hinton pointed to his wife’s mother, Vicky Chambers, who he said served on the city council for 18 years, as well as his experience in law, as advantages that allow him to develop a better understanding of the city in general.

“I have been immersed in Lula’s culture and history for over a decade,” Hinton said. “I can’t speak for my opponents experience and beliefs, but I believe my background in banking, my experience in law and business and my faith makes me the best choice for Lula.”

Cornett described his continual involvement in city affairs as a regular attendee of council meetings and his understanding of issues affecting Lula as two reasons voters should feel inclined to vote for him.

“Within a few short weeks after moving to Lula from nearby Dacula 4 years ago, I have attended every city work session and city council meeting possible,” said Cornett, who went on to claim Hinton hasn’t had the same level of involvement in the city.

“I continue to attend all of these meetings because I am passionate and care deeply about the City of Lula we all call home,” Cornett said. “What I find odd is that I never saw my opponent at any of these meetings until he appeared at the work session held September 12, which was a mere 38 days ago.”

“We need someone who can effectively communicate the upcoming concerns to the public and proactively seek their opinions so we can execute quickly and in accordance with the wishes of the citizens,” he said. “We need someone who will cultivate new ideas from the citizens and then champion those ideas by gathering the necessary data to properly evaluate proposals rather than waiting for someone else to do the work.”

A message to voters

Hinton, who said he’d like to see “a revival in Lula” entailing the restoration of historical buildings, improved recreational facilities and new businesses with “appeal to all ages,” delivered a final message calling on voters to show up for him at the polls.

“I see a bright future for Lula and I believe we can reach it together,” Hinton said. “If you live within the city limits of Lula, I would be honored to have your vote Nov. 8.”

Cornett, who stated a desire to see Lula continue to thrive as a “vibrant community complete with sidewalks and greenspaces” in the coming years, said voters should know he’d look to lead the city as a fellow resident of the community.

“Please know there is a great deal at stake here in Lula with this upcoming election,” Cornett said.



