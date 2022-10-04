Who's running for Hall school board post 1? Get to know these 2 candidates

Candidates on new law that limits teaching race in classroom

In April, Gov. Kemp signed HB 1084, a law that limits what teachers can say about race in the classroom. Branded by Republican legislators as an effort to ban critical race theory, the law bars the teaching of nine “divisive concepts,” including teaching students that one race is superior to another or that the United States is fundamentally racist. School district officials have said these concepts are not taught in Hall County schools, and local legislators who supported the bill could not provide any examples. But as required by the law, the board passed its own policy in August. Some worry that a provision of the bill, which bars teachers from “espousing personal political beliefs” concerning the divisive concepts, may be used to limit what teachers can say when they talk about the history of race or slavery in the United States.





Middleton: “It is my understanding that those concepts being banned are not taught in our school system,” she said. “The bill, the way it is written, there are bits and pieces of it I would support, and there’s bits and pieces that I don’t,” though she said would need to study the bill more to provide specific examples. “I don’t want our teachers to have to teach in fear.”

Smith: “I don't know all the details of that bill, but I do think we have to find a way to make sure that we are not being divisive with kids in the classroom,” she said. “I would like to think there's a way for us to handle that without having to add another bill to the books.” She said teachers “have to stay neutral” but worries that the bill may stifle discussion: “That's one of the concerns I have about passing a bill. Sometimes you lock the teachers up to the point that they can't even have a normal debate or conversation in a classroom, because their hands are tied on every little thing.”