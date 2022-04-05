Who’s running for state Senate District 49? Get to know these 3 candidates

Candidates on education legislation

The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.





Echols: “The most important part is the state says the parents should have access to what’s happening in their child’s classroom,” Echols said. “The Parent’s Bill of Rights is great. I think that it could go a little further. I would love to see a provision – and this goes along with the divisive concepts legislation — to allow parents access to online video of what’s happening, like live streaming of what’s happening in the classroom.”

Echols used to teach at East Hall and Johnson high schools in Hall County.

“If you think that somebody’s listening or watching you’re definitely on your best behavior,” Echols said.

Gibbs: “I’m not in favor of critical race theory being taught in schools. … Teach history how it happened, don’t make history up.”

The state and federal government should not create more work for teachers, Gibbs said, and he stressed that opinions should be left out of the classroom, especially by professors at the college level.

“When you get to colleges, there’s a lot more opinions being taught than actual items,” Gibbs said. “If you keep to the basics and keep the facts in view, then everybody’s a winner.”

Straut: “I think that curriculums should be posted online so every parent should see it, and know what their kids are being taught,” Straut said.

Money should follow the student rather than creating inequities among school districts, Straut said, and he would support measures to increase school choice.

“We should strive to make public schools better but I also understand that parents need to have a little more control,” he said. “I think that the money should follow the student and not the school district.”



