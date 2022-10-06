Who’s running for state House seat District 30? Get to know these two candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Oct. 17. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.

What to know about this race: Derrick McCollum won the GOP nomination for the seat. Kim Floria faced no opposition in the Democratic primary. A 2021 redrawing of district lines moved state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, out of District 30 into District 31, leaving District 30 as an open seat.

How to vote: District 30 spans much of South Hall and, because of redistricting, dips into northeast Gwinnett County. Only those in the district vote. Check your districts at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select the same ballot in the runoff as they did in the primary, either a Republican or Democrat ballot.