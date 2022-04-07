Who’s running for Hall County Commission District 3? Get to know these 4 candidates

Candidates on Growth and Development

Hall County has seen a huge increase in development in recent years, growing its population by 13% since 2010. How would candidates try to manage both commercial and residential growth going forward and try to weigh the needs of both existing residents and new developers?





Gibbs: “Everyone has their own concerns and that’s what we need to listen to,” Gibbs said.

New homes are often too expensive for people to afford, Gibbs said, and that includes some recently developed apartments in Gainesville.

“How do we build homes that people can afford? Because people can’t afford a $500,000 home.” he said.

Builders can’t control the cost of the material and labor, which is part of what’s driving up the cost of homes. “I don’t agree with quarter-acre lot sizes,” Gibbs said. “Especially in North Hall County if something gets passed it should be at least an acre.”





Henderson: “I have been on the other side,” Henderson said. “I served on the planning commission, so I have seen the government side and of course I’ve seen the private side. I think that’s what makes me unique out of the other candidates.”

Growth is coming whether people want it or not, and the area needs it, Henderson said.

“You don’t want to infringe on somebody else’s ability to live there and you don’t want to infringe on someone who wants to sell their property, so it’s a balancing act,” he said.





Noa: “The growth pattern is going to happen,” Noa said. “Look at the people in Lula, they have to come all the way down to New Holland to shop. Some of the comments we’ve heard is we need some grocery stores up there. Well, that’s not what comes first. The people come first.”

Creating more housing for workers in the area will be important, he said, especially with the new Kubota facility complete. “I’m not necessarily concerned about affordable housing as I am concerned about housing in areas like 365.”





Poole: “I think we should limit some of the low-income housing in Tadmore and revisit some of the things that’s been done to try to build that community back up, because it’s rough down there,” Poole said.

The Ga. 365 corridor should have more restrictions on what’s allowed to be developed there, he said.

“Be the voice for the voiceless, that’s what they would want me to be,” Poole said. “Stand up for those who don’t have a voice.”



