Where goes Herschel? U.S. Senate candidates lay out platforms, decry Walker's absence in Flowery Branch





They were asked about a litany of conservative issues, ranging from how the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be handled, to inflation concerns and the appropriate United States response in Ukraine.

When asked directly about whether the results of the 2020 general election were accurate, most stopped short of saying they believed widespread fraud led to a victory for President Joe Biden, but Clark said the true winner was Donald Trump.

“I’m not going to give you a political answer, … Trump won, but we lost because of ballot harvesting,” said Clark, who received one of the loudest crowd responses of the night.

The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Candidates mostly stuck to their own platforms, declining to lay out any attacks against their opponents on stage, but threw repeated barbs at Walker, criticizing his public absence and his past threatening behavior toward his ex-wife.

“He’s hiding out,” Saddler said. “He’s doing the Biden basement strategy. We saw what that got us. We need somebody who is going to show up and fight for Georgia.”

Black, who was the presumptive frontrunner before Walker entered the race last August, spent the most time taking shots at the former football star throughout the night, and he stressed a need to end the “immigration invasion” and “rampant inflation” under the Biden administration. He also went further than most of his opponents when asked his thoughts on the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling the arrests and investigations following the event a “witchhunt.”

King said they should focus on beating Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall.

“It’s critical to elect a candidate that can stand toe-to-toe with Raphael Warnock and win in November,” King said.

A few issues drew broad agreement such as the need to secure the southern border with Mexico, eliminating the department of education and implementing a consumption tax rather than a progressive federal income tax. But on the last issue, McColumn said that the change would have to be implemented with some precautions.

“Our tax system is one that has to consider the charitable contributions that we make,” he said, because a “fair tax” could remove exemptions such as those for donations to certain nonprofits.

Along with the Department of Education, King said he would eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service.

Saddler, 39, labeled himself the youngest candidate but touted his experience in Washington D.C. as director of intelligence programs on the National Security Council during the first two years of the Trump Administration. He said the Biden administration’s emphasis on issues such as critical race theory and climate change made way for an emboldened Russia, but stopped short of suggesting ways to de-escalate the conflict.

The primary election will be held on May 24, and early voting starts May 2.



