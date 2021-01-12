Where area legislators fall in George Senate committee assignments

Georgia Senate committees were announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, with area senators Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, picking up eight assignments and Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, picking up five.



Miller is on the Appropriations, Banking and Financial Institutions, Ethics, Finance, Government Oversight, Reapportionment and Redistricting, Regulated Industries and Utilities, and Rules committees, according to a press release from Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s office.