Where area legislators fall in George Senate committee assignments

Georgia Senate committees were announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, with area senators Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, picking up eight assignments and Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, picking up five.
Miller is on the Appropriations, Banking and Financial Institutions, Ethics, Finance, Government Oversight, Reapportionment and Redistricting, Regulated Industries and Utilities, and Rules committees, according to a press release from Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s office.
Hatchett is on the Agriculture, Ethics, Government Oversight, Health and Human Services, and Judiciary committees, the release says.
“The Senate will continue to prioritize diligent committee work and sound public policy, and I look forward to working closely with each one of our chairs, and their committee members, as we work to enact policies that advance both the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” Duncan said.
The House Committee on Assignments should complete its work this week and announce committee assignments toward the end of the week, House spokeswoman Betsy Theroux said Monday, Jan. 11.
The 2021 General Assembly began Monday.