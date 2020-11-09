What some local Republicans said about Trump contesting election

Concede or fight on? Hall County area Republicans said Monday, Nov. 9, that President Donald Trump must push forward with all options available in challenging the election results.



“If I were his adviser, I’d want to make sure I looked under every stone and made sure that everything was done to the letter of the law,” state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, said. “But once I satisfied myself of that, then I would do the responsible thing, do what’s best for the nation.”

“It’s not a constitutional requirement, but a matter of politeness, politics and etiquette for him to concede,” he added. “It’s been part of our electoral process for as long as I can remember.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday his office is investigating all allegations of fraud but does not see widespread evidence of it.

"Was there illegal voting? I am sure there was," Raffensperger said in a statement. "And my office is investigating all of it. Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes? That is unlikely."

Betty Fisher, president of Republican Women of Hall County, said she believes Trump “should continue to fight this until the end.”

She cited conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh in saying, “It’s really not about (Trump). It’s about the whole election process. Seventy-one million people voted for him, and you’re going to leave 71 million people hanging out here with a bad taste in our mouths for the rest of our lives if we don’t see this to the end.”