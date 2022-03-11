What to know about upcoming Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 election

Two political newcomers, Joe Mezzanotte and Jennifer Sudderth, are seeking to fill the Post 2 seat and serve out Asbridge’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Early voting, which began Feb. 21, is set to wrap up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. The last voting opportunity will be Tuesday, when pools will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Once settled, the council will have all members in place. The Nov. 2 election settled two other seats, plus the mayor’s post. Asbridge and Post 5 candidate Oliver McClellan were elected unopposed and Will McDaniel won a contested race for Post 3. They started four-year terms Jan. 1.