What to know about upcoming Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 election

A race to fill a council seat that’s been empty since Ed Asbridge resigned last year to run successfully for mayor will be decided Tuesday, March 15.
Two political newcomers, Joe Mezzanotte and Jennifer Sudderth, are seeking to fill the Post 2 seat and serve out Asbridge’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Early voting, which began Feb. 21, is set to wrap up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. The last voting opportunity will be Tuesday, when pools will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Once settled, the council will have all members in place. The Nov. 2 election settled two other seats, plus the mayor’s post. Asbridge and Post 5 candidate Oliver McClellan were elected unopposed and Will McDaniel won a contested race for Post 3. They started four-year terms Jan. 1.
Flowery Branch election
What: Flowery Branch City Council Post 2
When: Early voting 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ends Friday, March 11; Election Day voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St., Flowery Branch
Rapid growth may just be the biggest issue in Tuesday’s election, with the two candidates talking about their campaigns in earlier interviews.
“I think this is a very important time and we don’t want to let it get out in front of us,” Mezzanotte said.
“I see growth as in the right zoning areas. Residential should stay with residential. Commercial should stay with commercial,” Sudderth said.
The candidates also talked about why they were running and city issues, with ongoing development topping the list.
“I’m not against growth,” said Sudderth, who works in real estate and commercial roofing sales. “I don’t think we should be stuck in the 1960s.”
At the same time, she said, “I would like to see more small businesses” in the city.
Mezzanotte, a retired manufacturing general manager and major projects manager, said selection of the right projects is just part of the growth issue.
“We also want to make sure projects are completed according to the plan that these developers and contractors agreed to,” he said.