What former Rep. Doug Collins hopes to accomplish with new radio talk show

Collins told The Times he plans to discuss topics such as state and congressional politics and a range of criminal justice issues.



“This is one of the ways that I can stay involved with issues of politics, what’s going on in Congress, criminal justice reform,” said Collins, who served as the U.S. representative for Georgia's 9th congressional district from 2013 to 2021. “This also a chance to educate and dig deeper into the issues that are affecting our country.”

Collins was busy in 2020 after he opted not to seek re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives. After an unsuccessful bid for a U.S. Senate seat, Collins was recruited by former President Donald Trump to lead recount efforts in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election.

Collins was also one of eight Republican congressmen on Trump’s legal defense team during the former president’s first Senate impeachment trial.

The Gainesville native recently announced that he would be joining Clarkesville-based law firm Oliver & Weidner, specializing in civil and criminal litigation.

While he has experience on television, notably appearing on Fox News broadcasts as a guest, Collins said that the talk radio format fits what he wants to accomplish with his new show.

“I enjoy doing TV, but it’s all in short soundbites,” said Collins. “Radio gives a chance for longform discussion and it also has that interactive aspect to it that can provoke great discussion.”

Collins said that he expects “backlash” for some of the opinions he offers on air. But he hopes that his detractors can engage in further conversation with him rather than dismiss his talking points.

“I know that there are people who won’t like what I have to say,” he said. “But we need to get back to having civil disagreements where we respectfully trade our ideas back and forth.”

Collins said he hopes to make his show “entertaining and authentic,” citing inspiration from influential-yet-controversial conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, who died on Feb. 18.

“The thing with Rush was, he was must-watch,” Collins said. “I remember listening to him and just thinking that Rush was always himself, he was always Rush.”

Collins plans to “be himself” on his talk show and encouraged his future listeners to “tune-in and offer their input.”

“I want to start a conversation that allows a free range of thoughts and expression,” he said. “I hope to accomplish a lot with this show and find out the issues that we are talking about every day.”