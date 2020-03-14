What Democrats are doing to prep for busy election year

The Democrat group has been working with a nonpartisan group to register voters, with a focus on people whose registrations were purged from the voter rolls last year.



“If they’re going to start the process to re-register, they need to start now,” Copeland said.

Local Democrats are also planning phone banks, both at the county level and through the state party, and planned to start canvassing door-to-door.

“In 2018, we knocked on about 10,000 doors in Hall County,” Copeland said on Monday. “This year, our goal is to knock on 20,000, and I think we’ll pass that easily.”

Voters will be able to hear from candidates at the “BlueFest” event May 3 at the Mulberry Creek Community Center in Flowery Branch.

The local party is not yet endorsing a candidate for president. When there is more than one Democrat in the race, it is against the party’s bylaws to pick a favorite, Copeland said.

“We’re not going to tell you who to vote for,” he said. “We absolutely want you to be passionate about your candidate.”

Democrats will be represented in several spots on the ballot this year. Three are running for the Georgia House of Representatives’ delegation from Hall — Pat Calmes for District 29, Leigh Miller for District 30 and Clifton Marshall for District 103 — all seats held by incumbent Republicans. Emory Turner plans to run as a write-in candidate for District 4 on the Hall County Board of Commissioners. Dee Daley will run for Georgia Senate District 50. Devin Pandy and Dan Wilson are running for the 9th District seat in the U.S. House.

And both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for a vote this year. One, held by Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, will be on the May 19 primary ballot. The other, held by Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, will only go up for a vote in November. Several Democrats are vying for each of those seats.