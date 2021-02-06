What both sides are saying when it comes to benefits, burdens of election reform

“If the general public loses confidence in the process, what prevents the general public (losing) confidence in our monetary system or our operational government?” he said. “If there’s doubt upon doubt, then it could be a slippery slope from here.”



In the fallout of the 2020 presidential election, the high amount of mail-in ballots requested due to the COVID-19 pandemic became a lightning rod for accusations, without evidence, of widespread voter fraud from former president Donald Trump and his legal team.

As recounts from various Georgia counties confirmed that the state chose Joe Biden for president, the former president publicly and repeatedly chided Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state election workers and pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s win in the state.

The consequence of those events have been an erosion of public trust in Georgia’s elections.

“There’s been everything from conspiracy theories, rumors and innuendo about voting machines falsifying votes and a general distrust in the election process,” Smiley said.

Both Kemp and Raffensperger have made calls to reform elections, including rescinding the no-excuse absentee ballot provision.

Smiley said that while Hall County ran a “smooth election,” he acknowledged that there is a need for systemic election reform that makes voting more fair for voters and removes stress on local poll workers.

“There was a major overload of mail-in ballots that overworked a staff that is only used to operating with 7% or 8% of those ballots a year,” he said. “But we also need to crack down and prosecute voter fraud and people who exploit it.”

One of the biggest fundamental issues with Georgia’s electoral process, according to Miller, is that each county runs their election differently.

“One of the fundamental difficulties is that we have 159 counties and each county runs it a little bit differently than the others,” said Miller. “The state can only set guidelines, but we have counties that continuously have something going wrong with their election night process.”

According to Walter Jones, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, there are a “number” of pending investigations into allegations of procedural violations in Hall County elections dating back to 2015.

“There were a high number of investigations in 2020. It will take some time to investigate them all and to work them into the schedule of the State Election Board for resolution,” he said to the Times. “Even though many are alleged procedural violations and may only result in a reprimand, we don’t generally comment until the board acts.”

SB 71 is part of an eight-bill package exclusively sponsored by GOP lawmakers that in addition to rescinding the no-excuse absentee ballot provisions, also proposes banning the mail-in drop boxes voters that were used by 1 million Georgians in 2020 and increasing voter ID requirements for applying for and dropping off an absentee ballot.

These are the eight election reform bills proposed by Georgia GOP senators:

SB 67: would require Georgians who are not military or overseas voters to include either their driver's license or state ID number on the absentee application or include a photocopy of an acceptable voter ID needed to vote in-person. (Author: Senator Larry Walker III, R-Perry)

SB 68: would ban the use of drop boxes as a method of returning absentee ballots. (Author: Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga)

SB 69: would get rid of automatic voter registration, also known as the "Motor Voter Law. (Author: Mullis)

SB 70: would prohibit voters who participated in a November statewide general election outside of Georgia from being eligible to vote in any Georgia runoff for U.S. House or Senate. (Author: Mullis)

SB 71: would eliminate no-excuse absentee by mail voting, instead limiting it to those who are disabled, "required to be absent" from their precinct, work in elections, have a religious reason or are 75 or older. (Author: Mullis)

SB 72: would require county elections officials to receive monthly updates about residents who have died and determine if they need to be removed from the voter rolls. (Author: Mullis)

SB 73: would only allow the Secretary of State's office, county elections officials, candidates or candidate campaign committees to send out paper absentee ballot applications to voters. (Author: Mullis)

SB 74: would expand access for partisan poll watchers to view the vote counting process, allowing elections officials to restrict what poll watchers can see or do but directing them to be "as minimal as possible." (Author: Mullis)

Miller said the bills are meant to “tweak” rather than “tear down” the state’s electoral process.

Voter rights groups argue the bills aren’t designed to reform elections but create burdens that will disenfranchise Georgia’s minority voters.

“The Secretary of State, the Georgia elections manager and numerous courts have made abundantly clear that there was no election fraud,” said GiGi Pedraza, the executive director of Latino Community Fund Georgia. “We are creating burdens on voters to solve a problem that does not exist.”

Pedraza said meaningful election reform should expand, not deny voting access to Georgians.

Senate Bill 29, the bill requiring two forms of voter identification to apply for and cast an absentee ballot, has drawn criticism from voter groups.

“We had the largest turnout in the last general election and runoff election,” Pedraza said. “I think this is a strong indication that absentee ballots, drop boxes, advance voting and automatic voter registration are ways that expand access to participation.”

Pedraza said expanding access to voters through multi-language ballots and allowing poll workers from different counties to work in other counties could alleviate understaffed precincts.

“We know many counties have staffing issues, and this is a simple way to expand the capacity of the counties by increasing the pool of workers that could qualify for those critical jobs,” she said.

The record-high turnouts among the state’s minority communities in 2020, in the eyes of voting rights advocates, was a win for marginalized groups subject to decades of voter suppression.

“If we dont push back on bills of this kind, we will continue to see a false narrative painted and stated against voters that are untrue, not sustainable, and will continue to threaten their civic engagement and civil rights,” said LaVita Tuff, policy director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta. “Bills such as SB 29 take a direct aim at the culture of civic engagement that we’ve been able to build in Georgia,”

Jerry Gonzalez, chief executive officer of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, said he believes the current legislation is “regressive” and that lawmakers need to propose election reform that is “based on facts, not rhetoric.”

“This is just another attempt to curtail the rights of everyday Georgians and to make it harder for diverse, underrepresented and unserved members of our community to vote,” he said. “Again, reform of policy should be based upon facts and about making the election process easier, more accessible and more secure.

In December, Miller and other Georgia leaders were sued in a U.S. District Court lawsuit over the Nov. 3 election concerning state legislatures’ constitutional role and changes on absentee ballot reviews, according to court documents.

The more caveats and burdens added to voting, local activists say, the harder it will be for certain Georgians to vote.

“It is unfortunate that Republican legislators feel the need to go to these extremes to further suppress the votes with the goal of disenfranchising certain classes of voters,” said the Rev. Rose Johnson, executive director of Newtown Florist Club, a longtime civil rights group in Gainesville.

Johnson said that for low-income voters who do not have access to photocopiers, bills like SB 29 are suppressive.

“The number of low-income people who do not have access to a copy machine will be directly impacted by this proposed legislation. This is a classic example of what voter disenfranchisement looks like,” Johnson said. “The good news is that we've made some major, legitimate gains in voter turnout across the state and will not be deterred by this effort.”

The fate of Georgia elections remains unclear, as it pertains to current legislation, but Smiley said he believes something needs to be done to restore faith in elections.

“We have people who are convinced that our elections are unfair and are giving up on the most important right, which is voting,” Smiley said. “If we don’t figure out solutions that benefit all Georgians and restore faith in our elections, we can’t have an effective government.”

The fight for fair elections in Georgia differs by ideology. Gonzalez hopes that any changes to voting laws from this session won’t undo groundwork done by local groups to empower minority votes.

“For many years, GALEO, along with many other civic engagement groups, have been building a culture of engagement within the Latino community and other marginalized communities, and voters in Georgia demonstrated their power and showed up to vote,” he said. “It certainly is a step in the right direction and we will continue to work to ensure that progress moves forward.”



