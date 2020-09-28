Want to hear from candidates for state House Districts 30 and 29? Join the virtual Times Talks events Oct. 1 and Oct. 5

The Times will host live virtual candidate forums on Thursday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 5, with candidates for state House District 30 and District 29, respectively.

As part of coverage leading up to the Nov. 3 elections, join our journalists for a live forum with House District 30 candidates Republican Emory Dunahoo and Democrat Leigh Miller on top state issues affecting Hall County. We'll discuss the state’s COVID-19 response, access to health care, the environment, especially as it pertains to Lake Lanier, and criminal justice and race relations.

Thursday's forum will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and those who register will be able to submit questions ahead of time, ask questions during the live conversation, participate in polls and hear Times journalists ask important questions on these and other issues.